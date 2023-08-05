Trump Attacks Pence for Joining the ‘Dark Side’
Trump slammed Pence after Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a protective order for evidence in his new trial, citing Trump’s habit of discussing cases and witnesses on social media
Donald Trump criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for going “over to the Dark Side” in a harsh social media post Saturday.
“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side," the former president wrote on Truth Social.
"I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest,'" he added, referring to Pence's description of himself.
"He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!” Trump wrote.
Pence testified before the grand jury that indicted Trump for alleged crimes related to January 6.
Trump was arraigned Thursday, and special counsel Jack Smith requested a protective order for the evidence, citing Trump’s habit of discussing elements of cases, including witnesses, on social media.
Trump currently leads Republican presidential primary polling with over 50% support among Republicans. Pence is currently polling around 5%.
