Trump Attacks Biden Over Indictment: ‘IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN’

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked President Joe Biden ahead of his arraignment on his third indictment.
In a post on Truth Social, the former president accused the current White House occupant of weaponizing the Justice Department and appeared to threaten retribution if he is able to win another term in the Oval Office.
“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” Trump said. “BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
The post from Trump came after a late-night post on Wednesday where he called for a “federal takeover” in D.C. ahead of his arraignment, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The former president is facing four charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.
