Trump Attacks Biden on Truth Social Over Looming Third Indictment, Calls DOJ ‘Monsters’

Donald Trump took to his account on Truth Social on Sunday night to attack President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice over his looming third indictment, calling them "monsters" and accusing them of destroying the country.

"How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN?" He posted. "DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE 'MONSTERS' FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump is referring to the third indictment he is expecting after announcing on July 18 he is the target on Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation on his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections.

Since then, Republicans have backed him up, and have accused the DOJ of weaponizing its law enforcement powers.

The former president has been under extra pressure since Friday, when Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial for another investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, for May of 2024.