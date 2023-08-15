Trump’s Inner Circle Charged in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows Among Those Indicted

Former President Donald Trump may have been riding solo in his federal election-interference indictment, but he has plenty of company in the similar state prosecution that just landed in Georgia.

On Monday evening, a Fulton County grand jury threw the book at Trump’s inner circle in a 97-page, 41-count, and 19-defendant indictment. The indictment charges his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark. Jenna Ellis, another lawyer on Trump's legal team, also has been charged.

That’s not counting unindicted co-conspirators identified as “Individual 1” through “Individual 30.” Some of those names have global name recognition, and others have just recently been coming into the public eye.

The indictment describes them as a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise, and they include nearly all of the accused “co-conspirators” in Trump’s federal indictment.

Rudy Giuliani, flanked by Sidney Powell, points to a map as he speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani

A little more than a year ago, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been fighting a special grand jury subpoena when his attorney said in open court that prosecutors would not disclose whether he was a “target” of their investigation.

Earlier on Monday, a seemingly chipper Giuliani told reporters that he wasn’t worried about being indicted.

“I shouldn't be,” Giuliani told NBC News earlier on Monday. “I didn't do anything wrong."

The former mayor’s confidence was misplaced: Giuliani was the second co-defendant named after Trump.

A key player in Trump’s alleged scheme to send fake electors to Congress, Giuliani also falsely accused two Georgia election workers, mother Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of carrying boxes of fraudulent Biden ballots, during his testimony before the Georgia State House. State and federal authorities cleared Freeman and Moss of any wrongdoing, finding that they were doing their jobs as public servants.

Giuliani has been facing a civil defamation lawsuit from Freeman and Moss, plus possible criminal exposure for his broader efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Smith’s prosecutors dubbed him Trump’s “Co-Conspirator 1” in the federal indictment.

Giuliani urged a restive crowd near the U.S. Capitol to engage in “trial by combat.” The former mayor insisted he intended no incitement of violence behind what he described as a metaphorical remark, which he made at the rally that preceded the unprecedented and deadly riot.

The 79-year old New Yorker was among the most outspoken and public purveyors of Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. A failed lawsuit that Giuliani filed and litigated seeking to overturn the results in Pennsylvania sparked a disciplinary hearing against him, culminating in a recommendation seeking his disbarment.

Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedomWorks headquarters on Nov. 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mark Meadows

The last White House chief of staff under the Trump administration, Meadows was involved in Trump’s actions and communications during the final months in office—when efforts to overturn the election began.

Several witnesses and others who cooperated with the government or the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection cited their conversations or communications in the lead-up to those attacks.

Meadows initially cooperated with the House Select Committee, handing over hundreds of text messages with conservative luminaries, including Ginni Thomas, the wife of sitting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

He also played a key role in efforts to overturn Trump's defeat in Georgia, which take focus in the indictment.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Meadows traveled to Georgia's Cobb County Civic Center in an attempt to "observe the signature match audit being performed there by law enforcement officers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State, despite the fact that the audit process was not open to the public," his indictment states.

Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, Office of the Georgia Secretary of State Chief Investigator Frances Watson, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Bahan Rich prevented Meadows from entering. Prosecutors call the attempted entry an "overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."

Meadows faces only two charges: the overarching racketeering charge against all defendants and solicitation of violation of an oath by a public officer.

Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, testifies during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Republicans held the hearing to criticize the alleged targeting and prosecutions of January 6th defendants. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Jeff Clark

Jeffrey Clark, who served as head of the Justice Department’s civil division after the 2020 election, is another person listed as Trump’s “co-conspirator” in the special counsel’s indictment.

His connection to the Georgia case stems from the draft letter he prepared to prominent state Republicans: Gov. Brian Kemp, late Speaker of the House David Ralston and ex-President Pro Tempore of the Senate Butch Miller. The letter urged the officials to convene a special session of the state legislature to investigate supposed election “irregularities,” even though former Attorney General Bill Barr noted that the agency never found evidence of mass election fraud.

Clerk never sent the draft letter because his higher-ups inside the DOJ, then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue, refused to sign off.

Like Giuliani, Clark was one of Trump’s unnamed “co-conspirators” in the special counsel’s federal indictment. He’s charged with the overarching RICO conspiracy and a criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Nov. 19, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Clockwise from top: Mark Meadows, Donald Trump, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell Getty Images (5)

Sidney Powell

From her ill-fated cameo among Trump’s “elite strike force” team to her suite of failed “Kraken” lawsuits, Sidney Powell stood out among 2020 election-denying attorneys for the sheer outlandishness of her conspiracy theories. She claimed there was an international plot to rig electronic voting systems to guarantee Biden’s victory.

She was the lead attorney behind a slate of legal actions seeking to overturn the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. All of her claims failed in court, earning her a sanctions order referring her to bar authorities for possible discipline or disbarment.

Now, Powell is charged with what she accused so many others of doing: conspiring to commit election fraud, as well as several other charges.

John Eastman (center) testifying Alex Wong/Getty Images

John Eastman

The author of the so-called "coup memo," conservative lawyer John Eastman came up with the six-part plan to have former President Mike Pence block the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Smith's indictment labeled Eastman "Co-Conspirator 2," but so far, only Fulton County DA Fani Willis's calls him "defendant."

During civil litigation against the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Eastman sought to protect his emails under attorney-client privilege, but a federal judge overruled those objections under the crime-fraud exception. In that ruling, the judge found it more likely than not that Eastman committed two federal crimes in his advocacy for Trump: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceedings.

The DA's indictment here charges him with more than a half-dozen count. Like every other defendant, Eastman faces the overarching racketeering count. He's also charged with solicitation of violation of the oath of a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonation of a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and other offenses.

Kenneth Chesebro

The New York Times noted late last year that attorney Kenneth Chesebro had far less name recognition than other lawyers who helped Trump try to overturn his defeat, and with the Fulton County DA's indictment, Chesebro rounds out the special counsel's list of publicly known Trump "co-conspirators" who now face criminal charges.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Chesebro wrote an email stating that people in the Trump campaign asked him "to help coordinate with the other 5 contested States, to help with logistics of the electors in other States hopefully joining in casting their votes," according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say that email was an "overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."

With his name, every person who's been publicly identified as one of Trump's co-conspirators in his federal election-interference indictment has been charged by the Georgia grand jury. (The identity of "Co-Conspirator 6" never has been confirmed and verified.)

Others charged in the indictment include Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert David Cheeley, Michael A. Roman, David James Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Cathleen Alston Latham, Scott Graham Hall, and Misty Hampton.