Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Friday filed a petition to the Georgia Supreme Court asking for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be prevented from completing her investigation of the former president over alleged election interference.

Trump’s legal team filed a similar motion with the Fulton Superior Court in March, and have not yet heard if their petition has been granted.

“Stranded between the supervising judge’s protracted passivity and the district attorney’s looming indictment, [Trump] has no meaningful option other than to seek this court’s intervention,” reads the petition to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Willis ought to be disqualified from investigating Trump because of the alleged conflict of interest brought on by her work with the Democratic Party.

The petition also requests that the Fulton County grand jury report recommending indictments be inadmissible in Willis’ case, calling any evidence procured from the grand jury interviews and investigations "the fruit of a contorted and co-opted process.”

In a letter to Fulton Superior Court's chief judge in May, Willis indicated charges for Trump may be forthcoming in July or August.