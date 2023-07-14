Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA

Trump’s lawyers argued that Fulton County DA Fani Willis ought to be disqualified from investigating Trump for election interference because of the alleged conflict of interest brought on by her work with the Democratic Party

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Friday filed a petition to the Georgia Supreme Court asking for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be prevented from completing her investigation of the former president over alleged election interference.

Trump’s legal team filed a similar motion with the Fulton Superior Court in March, and have not yet heard if their petition has been granted.

“Stranded between the supervising judge’s protracted passivity and the district attorney’s looming indictment, [Trump] has no meaningful option other than to seek this court’s intervention,” reads the petition to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Willis ought to be disqualified from investigating Trump because of the alleged conflict of interest brought on by her work with the Democratic Party.

Read More

The petition also requests that the Fulton County grand jury report recommending indictments be inadmissible in Willis’ case, calling any evidence procured from the grand jury interviews and investigations "the fruit of a contorted and co-opted process.”

In a letter to Fulton Superior Court's chief judge in May, Willis indicated charges for Trump may be forthcoming in July or August.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.