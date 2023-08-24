‘It’s All a Big Circus’: Trump’s Arrest at Fulton County Jail Draws Dozens of Demonstrators

Dozens of demonstrators, for and against Donald Trump, gathered around the barricades and media tents on Rice street outside the Fulton County Jail Thursday to await the former president’s surrender to authorities.

“It’s all a big circus,” said Daniel Demoura, a 32-year-old translator from Boston who had previously come out to demonstrate at Trump’s indictments in Washington D.C. and New York.

Demoura was not alone in traveling from afar to show support for the embattled GOP frontrunner, and like others The Messenger spoke to, saw Trumps’ booking, mugshot and potential convictions as nothing but a boon to the president.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with the press and Donald Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Georgia before the former president’s arrest on Aug. 24, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

“The mugshot for us is a big joke that we will put on t-shirts,” said Demoura, clad in a “free the January 6 political prisoners” shirt and carried a flag themed to The Godfather with Trump’s image and the words “The Donfather 2024 Save America”

Daniel Demoura from Boston protests outside the Fulton County Jail in Georgia before Donald Trump's arrest on Aug. 24, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

“If he’s convicted that makes the people like him more, that’s off but not in America, the people feel there’s something really wrong,” he said.

“Moses was a murdered but he was still a messiah,” said Michael Symonette, a spokesperson for about a dozen “Blacks for Trump,” wearing matching T-shirts and coming from Atlanta and Miami and had assembled since 6 a.m.. “You convict him (Trump) and we’ll love him more,” he added.

Others, like Tommy Johnson from New Jersey heeded the call of pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer, who has been branded as a white nationalist and islamophobe, who called upon Trump supporters to assemble on Rice Street in online fliers which were re-posted by Trump on Truth Social.

“He’s the perfect president,” said Johnson, 40, who said he was an Army veteran who had served a foreign deployment in Afghanistan. “Since the boss came down the escalator we knew he was the only one who could save America,” he said.

Clad in a striped prison costume, bearing an orange “lock him up sign” and escorted by two (paid) people in giant rat costumes, Domenic Santana a 61-year-old retiree traveled from Miami to represent conservatives who don’t like the president. His group, RAT (Republicans Against Trump), brought an element of theatre to the day, playing P.T. Barnum’s circus theme on speakers.

Domenic Santana, a 61-year-old retiree from Miami, outside the Fulton County Jail before Donald Trump's arrest on Aug. 24, 2023. Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

“I knew he (Trump) was rat from when he was in New York, I’d like to see him in prison,” Santana said. Like the pro-Trumpers The Messenger spoke to, this wasn’t Santana’s first rodeo. He was arrested in Miami for throwing himself in front of Trump’s motorcade.

By evening the heat had sapped the energy from many of the demonstrators, and an ambulance had to take a man who suffered an apparent heat stroke away. But flag waving and sporadic chanting persisted.

Around 7 p.m. Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance, telling supporters to follow her lead and make mock-up Fulton County Jail mugshot profile pictures.

“I encourage everyone to make their own MAGA-mugshot… That’s what I did to show solidarity,” she said, adding: “This is not about belonging to a political party, it’s a movement.”