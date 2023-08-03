Trump Arraignment Stakeout Turns Into a Circus for Protesters
Protestors of all genres flock to the US District courthouse in Washington, DC, for Donald Trump's arraignment on charges he conspired to defraud the US
It was almost pleasant at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arraignment Thursday morning — unless you were one of the journalists who had to wait in line all night to get inside the building.
The temperature was warm, the breeze was gentle, the atmosphere was relaxed. By noon, however, things got weird... and ugly. Satanic imagery, a Julian Assange billboard on a car and an antisemitic foreskin protest descended outside the courthouse. (And the day was nowhere close to done, with Trump scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m.)
Here's a rundown of the interesting, the odd and notable that appeared around the courthouse on Thursday:
9 a.m.: Snowplows block off part of C Street where Trump is expected to arrive.
10 a.m.: Men of mystery striking photo-worthy poses with contrapposto.
10:27 a.m.: Protesters arrive. "I'm out here celebrating Donald Trump getting another five points in the polls today," one announces.
10:45 a.m. Anti-Trump protester and arraignment roadie Dominic Santana has now gone to both of Trump's federal arraignments, telling a gaggle of journalists: "I'm going to follow him wherever he goes."
"To prison?" quipped one reporter, referencing Santana's arrest after jumping in front of Trump's motorcade in Miami on June 12.
11:27 a.m.: Randy Credico, a former associate of Roger Stone who turned against him after allegedly being threatened Godfather-style, arrives in a truck mounted with a billboard calling for the release of WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange.
11:28 a.m.: Satanic chalking can be spotted at the corner of C Street. Unclear who Jerry and both Steves who are being slandered are.
12:05 p.m.: Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who is overseeing the grand jury that indicted Trump, appears, restoring dignity to the proceedings.
12:06 p.m. Dignity is gone again.
2:30 p.m.: Word spreads that Trump has arrived at the courthouse! Oh. Wrong Trump.
