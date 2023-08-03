Trump Arraignment Stakeout Turns Into a Circus for Protesters

It was almost pleasant at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arraignment Thursday morning — unless you were one of the journalists who had to wait in line all night to get inside the building.

The temperature was warm, the breeze was gentle, the atmosphere was relaxed. By noon, however, things got weird... and ugly. Satanic imagery, a Julian Assange billboard on a car and an antisemitic foreskin protest descended outside the courthouse. (And the day was nowhere close to done, with Trump scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m.)

Here's a rundown of the interesting, the odd and notable that appeared around the courthouse on Thursday:

9 a.m.: Snowplows block off part of C Street where Trump is expected to arrive.

Alec Dent/The Messenger

10 a.m.: Men of mystery striking photo-worthy poses with contrapposto.

Security and journalists stand outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, in the hours before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump. Alec Dent/The Messenger

10:27 a.m.: Protesters arrive. "I'm out here celebrating Donald Trump getting another five points in the polls today," one announces.

Protestors supporting Donald Trump gather around journalists outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 2023, before the former president’s arraignment on a four-county federal indictment on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Alec Dent/The Messenger

10:45 a.m. Anti-Trump protester and arraignment roadie Dominic Santana has now gone to both of Trump's federal arraignments, telling a gaggle of journalists: "I'm going to follow him wherever he goes."

"To prison?" quipped one reporter, referencing Santana's arrest after jumping in front of Trump's motorcade in Miami on June 12.

Domenic Santana, a retiree from New York, show up at Prettyman Courthouse to protest Donald Trump ahead of his second federal indictment hearing on August 3, 2023.

11:27 a.m.: Randy Credico, a former associate of Roger Stone who turned against him after allegedly being threatened Godfather-style, arrives in a truck mounted with a billboard calling for the release of WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange.

Alec Dent/The Messenger

11:28 a.m.: Satanic chalking can be spotted at the corner of C Street. Unclear who Jerry and both Steves who are being slandered are.

Chalk outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment on August 3, 2023. Alec Dent/The Messenger

12:05 p.m.: Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who is overseeing the grand jury that indicted Trump, appears, restoring dignity to the proceedings.

Alec Dent/The Messenger

12:06 p.m. Dignity is gone again.

An anti-semitic protester at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s August 3, 2023 arraignment. Alec Dent/The Messenger

2:30 p.m.: Word spreads that Trump has arrived at the courthouse! Oh. Wrong Trump.