Trump Arraignment Stakeout Turns Into a Circus for Protesters - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Trump Arraignment Stakeout Turns Into a Circus for Protesters

Protestors of all genres flock to the US District courthouse in Washington, DC, for Donald Trump's arraignment on charges he conspired to defraud the US

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It was almost pleasant at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arraignment Thursday morning — unless you were one of the journalists who had to wait in line all night to get inside the building.

The temperature was warm, the breeze was gentle, the atmosphere was relaxed. By noon, however, things got weird... and ugly. Satanic imagery, a Julian Assange billboard on a car and an antisemitic foreskin protest descended outside the courthouse. (And the day was nowhere close to done, with Trump scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m.)

Here's a rundown of the interesting, the odd and notable that appeared around the courthouse on Thursday:

9 a.m.: Snowplows block off part of C Street where Trump is expected to arrive.

Read More
Alec Dent/The Messenger

10 a.m.: Men of mystery striking photo-worthy poses with contrapposto.

Security and journalists stand outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, in the hours before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.
Security and journalists stand outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Aug. 3, 2023, in the hours before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.Alec Dent/The Messenger

10:27 a.m.: Protesters arrive. "I'm out here celebrating Donald Trump getting another five points in the polls today," one announces.

Protestors supporting Donald Trump gather around journalists outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 2023, before the former president's arraignment on a four-county federal indictment on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election results.
Protestors supporting Donald Trump gather around journalists outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 2023, before the former president’s arraignment on a four-county federal indictment on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election results.Alec Dent/The Messenger

10:45 a.m. Anti-Trump protester and arraignment roadie Dominic Santana has now gone to both of Trump's federal arraignments, telling a gaggle of journalists: "I'm going to follow him wherever he goes."

"To prison?" quipped one reporter, referencing Santana's arrest after jumping in front of Trump's motorcade in Miami on June 12.

Domenic Santana, a retiree from New York, show up at Prettyman Courthouse to protest Donald Trump ahead of his second federal indictment hearing on August 3, 2023.

11:27 a.m.: Randy Credico, a former associate of Roger Stone who turned against him after allegedly being threatened Godfather-style, arrives in a truck mounted with a billboard calling for the release of WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange.

Alec Dent/The Messenger

11:28 a.m.: Satanic chalking can be spotted at the corner of C Street. Unclear who Jerry and both Steves who are being slandered are.

Chalk outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arraignment on August 3, 2023.
Chalk outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment on August 3, 2023.Alec Dent/The Messenger

12:05 p.m.: Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who is overseeing the grand jury that indicted Trump, appears, restoring dignity to the proceedings.

Alec Dent/The Messenger

12:06 p.m. Dignity is gone again.

An anti-semitic protester at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's August 3, 2023 arraignment.
An anti-semitic protester at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s August 3, 2023 arraignment.Alec Dent/The Messenger

2:30 p.m.: Word spreads that Trump has arrived at the courthouse! Oh. Wrong Trump.

Alec Dent/The Messenger
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.