Trump Announces on Truth Social – Twice Actually – That He Will Surrender at 7:30 PM
Politics
Trump Announces on Truth Social – Twice Actually – That He Will Surrender at 7:30 PM

'ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.' Trump wrote.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Donald Trump announced on his account on Truth Social that he plans on surrendering in Fulton County at 7:30 p.m.

He deleted the post minutes later, and then reposted it with the same text at 2:49 p.m., just this time correcting the spelling of the word "stolen," which he had in his first post as "stollen."

"ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M." Trump wrote.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!" the post also read.

Most of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Those include his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump's bond agreement was set at $200,000.

The roads leading to the Fulton County Courthouse, where Trump is set to surrender and where his supporters are gathering with posters and flags, have also been blocked off.

