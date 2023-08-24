Trump on Epstein Being Murdered: ‘A Case Could Be Made’ - The Messenger
Trump on Epstein Being Murdered: ‘A Case Could Be Made’

'I think he probably committed suicide...but a lot of people think that he was killed,' the former president said in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire sex offender

Stephen Neukam
From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson flirted with the idea that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire sex offender, killed himself in jail in 2019, lending credence to a conspiracy theory that he was murdered.

"Oh sure, it's possible," Trump said when Carlson asked him whether he thinks Epstein may have been killed. "I think he probably committed suicide... but a lot of people think that he was killed."

Epstein, who was former pals with Trump, was found dead in his New York jail cell as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges. The official cause of his death was suicide, but conspiratorial questioned have swirled given his close connection to many powerful politicians and celebrities, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

"He knew a lot on a lot of people," Trump said.

Carlson, whose interview with Trump was released Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, contended that "he was killed."

