Trump on Epstein Being Murdered: ‘A Case Could Be Made’

Former President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson flirted with the idea that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire sex offender, killed himself in jail in 2019, lending credence to a conspiracy theory that he was murdered.
"Oh sure, it's possible," Trump said when Carlson asked him whether he thinks Epstein may have been killed. "I think he probably committed suicide... but a lot of people think that he was killed."
Epstein, who was former pals with Trump, was found dead in his New York jail cell as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges. The official cause of his death was suicide, but conspiratorial questioned have swirled given his close connection to many powerful politicians and celebrities, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.
"He knew a lot on a lot of people," Trump said.
Carlson, whose interview with Trump was released Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, contended that "he was killed."
