Trump and Several Co-Defendants Expected To Work Out Terms of Bond With DA’s Office 

As former President Donald Trump and his 18 other co-defendants await their arraignment this week, he and several defendants are expected to work out the terms of their bonds with the District Attorney’s office Monday.

His lawyer Drew Findling was seen walking into the Fulton County courthouse Monday afternoon.

CNN was the first to report the news after sources revealed Trump’s legal team has been in contact with the office and conversations regarding the logistics for his surrender and arraignment are expected to continue.

One source also indicated Trump lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little, and Drew Findling would be handling negotiations and will visit the office Monday.

In a typical case, a person arrested by police is booked into jail and must appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours. But the process for Trump and his 18 co-defendants will play out very differently.

District Attorney Willis gave the 19 defendants until Aug. 25 to surrender voluntarily. In the meantime, attorneys for the named defendants are expected to negotiate with the office to work out the terms of release and bond, known as a consent bond.

All defendants in the case are expected to be booked at the Rice Street Jail where they will be fingerprinted and have their mugshot taken. Despite the jail being open 24/7 and surrenders can occur at any time, it is expected the Secret Service will coordinate with the sheriff’s office before it is time for Trump.

The booking process for a typical defendant can take several hours but the process could move faster in this case — 15 minutes — if officials at the location want to move fast. If a bond agreement is in place, the defendants will be processed and released.