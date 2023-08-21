Trump and Several Co-Defendants Expected To Work Out Terms of Bond With DA’s Office
The surrender process for Trump and his 18 co-defendants at the Fulton County Jail will play out very differently than normal defendants
As former President Donald Trump and his 18 other co-defendants await their arraignment this week, he and several defendants are expected to work out the terms of their bonds with the District Attorney’s office Monday.
His lawyer Drew Findling was seen walking into the Fulton County courthouse Monday afternoon.
CNN was the first to report the news after sources revealed Trump’s legal team has been in contact with the office and conversations regarding the logistics for his surrender and arraignment are expected to continue.
One source also indicated Trump lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little, and Drew Findling would be handling negotiations and will visit the office Monday.
In a typical case, a person arrested by police is booked into jail and must appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours. But the process for Trump and his 18 co-defendants will play out very differently.
District Attorney Willis gave the 19 defendants until Aug. 25 to surrender voluntarily. In the meantime, attorneys for the named defendants are expected to negotiate with the office to work out the terms of release and bond, known as a consent bond.
- Trump, Co-Defendants Expected to be Booked at Fulton County Jail: Sheriff’s Office
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment
- Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: Report
- Trump Co-Defendant Denied Bond, Public Defender
- Donald Trump Agrees to $200,000 Bond in Fulton County
- Trump Co-Defendant Remains in Jail Following Failure to Negotiate Bond
All defendants in the case are expected to be booked at the Rice Street Jail where they will be fingerprinted and have their mugshot taken. Despite the jail being open 24/7 and surrenders can occur at any time, it is expected the Secret Service will coordinate with the sheriff’s office before it is time for Trump.
The booking process for a typical defendant can take several hours but the process could move faster in this case — 15 minutes — if officials at the location want to move fast. If a bond agreement is in place, the defendants will be processed and released.
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics