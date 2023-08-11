Trump Allies Say Special Counsel Could Be Closing in on Charges for Sidney Powell: Report
Sources with knowledge of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election say Powell will probably be indicted
Sidney Powell, a former lawyer to former President Donald Trump who advanced conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, will likely be indicted in the near future according to a new report out Friday.
Rolling Stone reported that special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Powell’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and has had several witnesses appear before the grand jury to speak to her alleged involvement in illegal activities.
Powell had already been identified as one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment regarding his involvement in attempts to overturn the election.
The witnesses included Bernie Kerik, a Trump ally who worked with Powell and Rudy Giuliani to challenge the 2020 election. Kerik’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, informed Rolling Stone that his client had given “incriminating” information on Powell.
“Based on the contents of their questions, and my understanding of criminal law, the main individual who was discussed who Mr. Kerik gave any information that could be incriminating would be Sidney,” said Parlatore.
One source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Rolling Stone: “Sidney’s f***ed.”
Palatore agreed with the sentiment when asked about the quote.
