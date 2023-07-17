Trump, Allies Plan Expansion of Powers in White House Return: Report

Former President Donald Trump is planning on expanding presidential powers if he wins a return to the White House in the 2024 elections, centralizing power in the Oval Office and reshaping the executive branch, according to a New York Times report out Monday.
The former president aims to end the independence of the Justice Department, which has been in place since the Watergate scandal under President Nixon, and have the White House control it.
Some other agencies that would also be shifted under the presidential ruling include the broadcast regulator Federal Communications Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission, which is responsible for antitrust regulation and consumer protection.
Trump would also reshape the staff of intelligence agencies, removing those he believes are “the sick political class that hates our country," according to the Times.
- Is Trump a Winner or Loser for 2024? Look at the Record
- Here are All of the Key Moments in the Trump Documents Case, From His White House Departure to the Historic Federal Charges
- Donald Trump Bemoans ‘Heinous Abuse’ of DOJ Power
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
- ‘The Democrats, the Republicans and the Freedom Caucus’: Inside the right’s plans to seize power in the new Congress
The report also says that targeted reforms would include erasing the employment protections of civil workers, and a practice called "impounding" funds, which allows the president to ban Congress from using funds on programs he does not like.
Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly told the Times that the possible changes would be"chaotic."
"It just simply would be chaotic, because he’d continually be trying to exceed his authority but the sycophants would go along with it," Kelly said. "It would be a nonstop gunfight with the Congress and the courts.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics