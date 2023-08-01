Trump Allies in Michigan, Including the State GOP’s 2022 Attorney General Nominee, Charged for Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020
A special prosecutor secured charges against Republicans Matthew DePerno and Daire Rendon
Two Michigan allies of former President Donald Trump have been charged for accessing and tampering with voting machines after the presidential election in 2020, according to the Associated Press.
Both Matthew DePerno, a Trump-endorsed Republican lawyer who lost his 2022 bid for Michigan attorney general, and Daire Rendon, a Republican and former Michigan state representative, were arraigned remotely on Tuesday, the wire service reported.
DePerno is charged with undue possession of voting machines and conspiracy. Rendon is accused of conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.
Taking a voting machine without a court order is a felony in Michigan, and DePerno and Rendon if convicted could face up to five years in prison each.
- Michigan Lawyer Who Backed Trump 2020 Claims Charged in Voting Machine Plot
- Trump’s Fake Electors Charged By Michigan Attorney General Over Efforts To Overturn 2020 Election
- Texas House Votes 121-23 to Impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Greg Abbott Appoints Temporary Attorney General After State House Voted to Impeach Ken Paxton
- Michigan Secretary of State Bars Trump Elector, Shelby Township Clerk From Running Elections
According to documents released by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, five vote tabulators were taken to a hotel room in the state where the machines were broken into and tests performed on the equipment. DePerno was at the hotel, according to Nessel's office.
DePerno "categorically denies any wrongdoing and firmly asserts that these charges are unfounded and lack merit," his attorney Paul Stablein said in a statement.
Nessel called the allegations "incredibly serious" and "unprecedented." The attorney general also said such an indictment "meet a much higher threshold than the more routine charging process in Michigan," as reported by the Detroit News.
DePerno "maintains his innocence and firmly believes that these charges are not based upon any actual truth and are motivated primarily by politics rather than evidence," Stablein said.
Nessel in August 2022 sought a special prosecutor to take on the investigation because she was likely to face DePerno in the general election that fall. The appointment went to D.J. Hilson, who has been reviewing the investigation and weighing criminal charges since September.
The charges in Michigan are the latest move tied to the state's probe into the 2020 election. A two-term Democrat, Nessel announced charges on July 18 against 16 people who allegedly served as fake electors for Trump as part of his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Nessel's case is the first of its kind — state or federal — to focus on this part of the wider Trump effort to hang onto power despite losing the White House to Joe Biden.
