Politics
Trump-Aligned Super PAC Takes Aim at Hunter Biden in New Ad Blitz

The ad is the first from the group to target President Biden

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

A Super PAC that is an ally of former President Donald Trump is taking aim at President Joe Biden and the current probes involving his son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings.

MAGA Inc. has put out an ad that asks "Corruption or coincidence?" in the 60-second ad spot.

The ad scrolls through headlines about Hunter Biden's involvement with Chinese and Ukrainian partners while mentioning allegations of bribery and fraud. It also says that the Department of Justice goes "after Trump endlessly, yet they cover for [Biden's] family," in a reference to Trump's recent indictments and probes.

The ad, titled "Hey Joe," accuses Hunter Biden of "pocketing millions from foreign partners," and that his "Chinese business partner was tied to the Communist Party."

This is the first time MAGA Inc. has targeted Biden in an ad — their focus up to this point has been on Trump's top GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The super PAC has spent over $15 million on ads attacking the Florida governor.

Trump and other top members of the Republican Party have continually targeted the Department of Justice over the investigations into the former president.

The House Oversight Committee last month held a hearing with two IRS whistleblowers who said the president's son had received preferential treatment.

