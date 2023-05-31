Trump Aides Subpoenaed Over Firing of Cybersecurity Expert After 2020 Loss
Krebs had been terminated over Twitter after calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history."
White House aides of former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed over the firing of Christopher Krebs, the cybersecurity official who said the 2020 election was the "most secure in American history," according to the New York Times.
Special counsel Jack Smith's team issued the subpoenas—to officials in the personnel office—two weeks ago as part of his probe into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, the Times reported.
Krebs served as the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Smith's team is reportedly asking witnesses about the events surrounding the firing, Trump's mindset around the firing, how White House officials approached the Justice Department regarding the election, and to put together a timeline of events leading up the Capitol riot.
Days after the 2020 election, on November 12, Krebs and his cybersecurity team released a statement saying "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."
Trump tweeted on November 17 that the statement was "highly inaccurate," and reiterated election fraud claims, adding that Krebs had been "terminated."
Smith interviewed Krebs, the Times reported.
