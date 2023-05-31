The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Aides Subpoenaed Over Firing of Cybersecurity Expert After 2020 Loss

    Krebs had been terminated over Twitter after calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history."

    Kelly Rissman
    White House aides of former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed over the firing of Christopher Krebs, the cybersecurity official who said the 2020 election was the "most secure in American history," according to the New York Times.

    Special counsel Jack Smith's team issued the subpoenas—to officials in the personnel office—two weeks ago as part of his probe into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, the Times reported.

    Krebs served as the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

    Smith's team is reportedly asking witnesses about the events surrounding the firing, Trump's mindset around the firing, how White House officials approached the Justice Department regarding the election, and to put together a timeline of events leading up the Capitol riot.

    Days after the 2020 election, on November 12, Krebs and his cybersecurity team released a statement saying "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

    Trump tweeted on November 17 that the statement was "highly inaccurate," and reiterated election fraud claims, adding that Krebs had been "terminated."

    Smith interviewed Krebs, the Times reported.

    Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election, which Krebs called the most secure in American history. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
