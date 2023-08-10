Trump Aide, Property Manager Back in Court in Classified Documents Case on Thursday - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Aide, Property Manager Back in Court in Classified Documents Case on Thursday

Walt Nauta, Trump’s former aide, is expected to enter a plea on the new indictment with additional charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith

Published
Eva Surovell
Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-lago, will be arraigned in Fort Pierce Thursday. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The property manager of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and an aide to the former president will return to federal court in Florida on Thursday to face charges in the classified documents case Trump is facing.

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-lago, will be arraigned in Fort Pierce on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice. De Oliveira appeared in court last month but did not enter a plea because he had not yet obtained an attorney. 

Walt Nauta, Trump’s former aide, is expected to enter a plea on the new indictment with additional charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Nauta pleaded not guilty last month after he was charged in the first indictment with making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding documents.

The classified documents case Trump is facing in Florida accuses the former president of keeping highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving the White House. He was later charged in a superseding indictment with scheming with De Oliveira and Nauta to delete Mar-a-Lago security footage. 

