Trump Adviser Accused of Groping Two Women at Scottsdale Club in 2021: Report

Boris Epshteyn, a former special adviser to former President Donald Trump, is accused of groping a woman and her sister at a nightclub called the Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2021, according to police body camera footage obtained by The Arizona Republic.

A 27-year-old woman accused Epshteyn of "molesting" her and her sister in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2021.

"All night he’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and is just making her super uncomfortable," the woman, who has not been identified by name, reportedly said on the body camera footage.

Epshteyn, who was wearing shorts, sandals, and a collared shirt was ordered by police to sit on a nearby curb, while the woman described the assault, the Arizona Republic reported.

The woman told police he was "touching her chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch."

The Arizona Republic reported that the woman described Epshteyn to police as "fat, ugly, like drooping face. White Ralph Lauren Polo." She said he looked "like fatter Tony Soprano.”

When the officer asked if she wanted to press charges she said "yes."

"I didn’t touch anybody," Epshteyn claimed to police after they told him a woman was accusing him of touching her inappropriately. He later reportedly added, "I had nothing to do with those women over there." He continuously asked police to stand, but police ordered him to remain on the curb.

Epshteyn was charged with "assault touching," "attempted sexual abuse," "harassment-repeated acts" and "disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting," but the first three charges were later dismissed.

Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn leaves Trump Tower in New York on November 14, 2016. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

He was cuffed and put in the back of a police car about 20 minutes after police arrived on the scene, according to the Arizona Republic's review of the body camera footage.

Epshteyn was sentenced to five days in jail, but was credited with time served if he completed 11 months of probation, completed an alcohol program, paid a fine and avoided contact with the two women.

The former Trump adviser, who worked with politicians and "fake electors" in Arizona in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election and is under speculation as "Co-Conspirator 6" in Trump's most recent indictment, pleaded guilty in Scottsdale City Court to disorderly conduct and served probation. The Arizona Republic reported that his conviction was set aside by the court in January 2023.

In 2014, Epshteyn faced similar charges of "assault touching" during an incident at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row club. He ended up signing a plea deal agreeing not to have contact with the victim and not to return to the venue, to pay court fees, and to complete 25 hours of community service, which he was allowed to complete in his home state of New Jersey, according to the Arizona Republic.