Trump Addresses Indictment at the Airport: ‘A Very Sad Day for America’

'If you can't beat him, you persecute him,' Trump said

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The former president is facing four charges in Washington, D.C. for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump addressed a crowd of reporters at the airport as he was leaving Washington after his arraignment on Thursday, saying it was a "very sad day for America."

Trump spoke out after pleading not guilty to charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. He is on his way back to Bedminster, New Jersey.

"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said. "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him."

The charges the GOP candidate is facing include conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump was indicted on Tuesday. This is his third criminal indictment. Read the entirety of it below:

