Trump Addresses Indictment at the Airport: ‘A Very Sad Day for America’

Donald Trump addressed a crowd of reporters at the airport as he was leaving Washington after his arraignment on Thursday, saying it was a "very sad day for America."
Trump spoke out after pleading not guilty to charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. He is on his way back to Bedminster, New Jersey.
"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said. "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him."
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- ‘A Dark Day in America’s History’: Trump Indictment to Push Legal, Political System to its Limits
- Mikey Day Says ‘It Would’ve Been Fun’ for ‘SNL’ to Address Donald Trump’s Indictments (Exclusive)
- Trump Indictment Raises Fears of Political Violence
- Is There Life After Indictment for Donald Trump?
The charges the GOP candidate is facing include conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
Trump was indicted on Tuesday. This is his third criminal indictment. Read the entirety of it below:
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics