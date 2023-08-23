Trump Ad Hits DeSantis on ‘Listless Vessels,’ Compares Comment to Hillary Clinton, Biden - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Ad Hits DeSantis on ‘Listless Vessels,’ Compares Comment to Hillary Clinton, Biden

The new ad compares DeSantis' comments to remarks made by Democratic politicians

Eva Surovell
The former president has been critical of the Florida governor, who he has nicknamed “DeSanctus,” throughout the primary campaignJames Devaney/GC Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at top GOP rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new advertisement slamming the governor for a comment he made late last week referring to Trump supporters as "listless vessels."

The new ad compares DeSantis' comments made last week to remarks previously made by President Joe Biden and Trump's 2016 presidential opponent candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Hillary made fun of them," the narrator of the ad says before a clip of Clinton saying some Trump supporters could be placed in a "basket of deplorables" plays.

"Biden called them a threat," the narrator continues before a clip of Biden saying "MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation" of the nation plays.

The narrator then says, "DeSantis degradingly called them 'listless vessels.' No, they aren’t, Ron. They’re great Americans."

DeSantis made the controversial comment last week during an interview with The Florida Standard.

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement," the Republican White House hopeful said.

He later defended the comments saying some put "entertainment and personality" over "principle."

DeSantis is largely viewed as Trump's top rival for the GOP nomination but has struggled to gain traction with a campaign that has faced financial and staffing woes.

He will be centerstage at Wednesday's GOP debate in Milwaukee. Trump has said he will skip the primary debates.

