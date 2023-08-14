Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’

The former president is calling for his political enemies to be indicted over the 2020 presidential election

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump on Monday is lashing out on Truth Social, taking aim at Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis as he awaits a likely indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

In an all-caps message, the former president accused Willis of leaking information to the media ahead of an indictment coming as early as this week, according to reports.

"I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," he ranted.

He went on to deny tampering with the 2020 election and accused his opponents of doing so, declaring they should be prosecuted and dubbing them "slime."

Read More
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Former President Donald Trump has maintained the lead in the race for the GOP nomination over his numerous opponents.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Trump ended his message by arguing any indictment from Willis is "election interference" as it should have been brought sooner, closer to the 2020 election and further away from 2024.

Trump is facing a mountain of legal woes.

His latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith charges him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The investigation by Willis has focused on Trump's efforts in Georgia, including a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president asked the state official to find him thousands of votes to sway the result.

On Monday, Trump once again referred to the phone call as "perfect." Trump's lawyers have said they fully expect him to be indicted by Willis.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.