Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday is lashing out on Truth Social, taking aim at Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis as he awaits a likely indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

In an all-caps message, the former president accused Willis of leaking information to the media ahead of an indictment coming as early as this week, according to reports.

"I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," he ranted.

He went on to deny tampering with the 2020 election and accused his opponents of doing so, declaring they should be prosecuted and dubbing them "slime."

Former President Donald Trump has maintained the lead in the race for the GOP nomination over his numerous opponents. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Trump ended his message by arguing any indictment from Willis is "election interference" as it should have been brought sooner, closer to the 2020 election and further away from 2024.

Trump is facing a mountain of legal woes.

His latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith charges him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The investigation by Willis has focused on Trump's efforts in Georgia, including a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president asked the state official to find him thousands of votes to sway the result.

On Monday, Trump once again referred to the phone call as "perfect." Trump's lawyers have said they fully expect him to be indicted by Willis.