    Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories

    Speaking at a CNN town hall, Trump refused to admit that he lost the 2020 election.

    Sophie Tatum
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening repeatedly refused to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, adding that he would accept the results of the 2024 election only if he thinks "it's an honest election."

    "If it's an honest election, I'd be honored to," Trump said, despite several attempts by the CNN moderator to get the Republican presidential candidate to say he would accept the next election results regardless of the outcome.

    At the Wednesday night CNN Town Hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump told CNN's Kaitlan Collins: "They were stuffing ballot boxes." Despite Trump's claims, allegations that the election was fraudulent have been widely debunked.

    Collins pushed back throughout the evening, offering multiple opportunities to acknowledge that he lost, but Trump maintained his stance. Collins resorted to fact-checking Trump in real time, repeating that the election wasn't fraudulent throughout the interview.

    He also demurred when asked if he would continue to repeat 2020 election conspiracy theories throughout the campaign. Trump was asked by an independent voter whether he would "suspend polarizing talk of election fraud during your run for President."

    Trump responded: "If I see election fraud, I think I have an obligation to say it."

