Trump Could Be Charged With Breaking An Obscure Post-Civil War Law in 2020 Election Case — Here’s What That Means

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tried to utter as few words as possible about Donald Trump’s legal troubles as they’ve escalated over the past year.

The Justice Department, Garland has said, “will speak through its court filings and its work.”

That’s what appears to be on the verge of happening as federal prosecutors prime a second criminal indictment against the former president that would invoke an obscure post-Civil War era law as part of its case tied to 2020 election interference.

President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Such a move, legal experts say, would mark an extraordinary statement about Trump by potentially accusing the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination of an assault less than three years ago on the voting rights of millions of Americans.

“Its text and history fit Trump’s Jan 6 crimes like a glove,” Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe wrote earlier this week on Twitter in reference to the obscure statute that cable news pundits and panelists can be expected to debate ad nauseam.

The Justice Department’s target letter Trump said got delivered to him last Sunday reportedly names three criminal charges. Two of them – obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States – have long been anticipated by legal experts and recommended by a Congressional panel investigating the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A third potential charge named in the target letter, however, came as a surprise to many analysts: Section 241 of the federal criminal code.

That law makes it illegal “to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

The statute was enacted as part of the Enforcement Act of 1870, also known as the First Ku Klux Klan Act. At the time, America had just survived a failed but bloody insurrection, and Congress was seeking a way to make the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments – known collectively as the “Reconstruction Amendments” – enforceable.

The purpose Section 241 “was to reach assaults upon rights under the entire Constitution,” Supreme Justice Abe Fortas wrote in the court’s unanimous 1966 opinion in United States v. Price, also known as the “Mississippi Burning” case, in which 18 men were charged with conspiring to kill three civil rights workers.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Abe Fortas outside the Supreme Court building. Getty Images

In that 1966 opinion, Fortas said there was only one statement in the congressional record explaining the intent of Section 241 — an 1870 floor speech by Sen. John Pool, a Republican from North Carolina — and took the unusual step of including that century-old set of remarks in its entirety as an appendix to the Supreme Court opinion.

In those post-Civil War remarks, Pool said from the Senate floor that the Fifteenth Amendment had recognized the voting as a right, rather than a privilege.

But a new law was needed in order to enforce it and prevent “the oppression of citizens because of having voted in a particular way, or having voted at all,” Pool said.

“It has been said that voting is a privilege; but this [Fifteenth] Amendment recognizes it as a right in the citizen; and this right is not to ‘be denied or abridged by the United States, or by any State,’” Pool said. “What are we to understand by that? Can individuals abridge it with impunity?”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Trump’s alleged misconduct in the 2020 election, observers note, is categorically different from the other misconduct he has been criminally charged with this year.

In New York, the ex-president has pleaded not guilty to state charges related to “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign

In the Mar-a-Lago case–the first federal criminal charges ever brought against a former president in American history–prosecutors filed what is largely seen as a “speaking indictment”-- the informal term for an indictment that goes beyond the necessary legal language in order to explain charges in plain English.

That indictment’s 40-plus pages include six pictures of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago – on a stage, in a bathroom with an attention-grabbing chandelier and in other unsecured locations – as well as transcript excerpts in which Trump allegedly discussed the documents.

But this case is measurably different from the others. And indicting him on a charge of attempting to deprive Americans of their voting rights would make a profound statement to history.

“The Mar-a-Lago documents are about theoretical damage: we don't know if classified information fell into the wrong hands,” said Dan Schnur, the former communications director for John McCain’s 2000 presidential campaign and now a political analyst and professor at the University of California – Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

“But the whole world,” Schnur added, “watched the January 6 rebellion: the damage is not prospective, but very real and very visceral.”