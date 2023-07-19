Congressman Praises the Grateful Dead in House Floor Speech: ‘Truly an Amazing Adventure’ - The Messenger
Congressman Praises the Grateful Dead in House Floor Speech: ‘Truly an Amazing Adventure’

Rep. Wiley Nickel counted himself among the hordes of 'fans who followed the Dead'

Bruce Golding
Rep. Wiley Nickel delivers a speech praising the Grateful Dead on the House floor Monday.Rep. Wiley Nickel/Twitter

The old bumper sticker really was right: Deadheads are everywhere — even in the U.S. Congress.

Rep. Wiley Nickel delivered an impassioned speech on the House floor to praise the Grateful Dead following the final concert by offshoot band Dead & Company this week.

"In a world often divided, the Grateful Dead reminds us that music has the power to bridge divides and bring people together," the North Carolina Democrat said Monday.

"Their music served as a beacon of hope and escape and a testament to the power of artistic expression."

Nickel added: "Through their music, The Grateful Dead taught us the value of community compassion, and the beauty of living in the moment."

Grateful Dead
The Grateful Dead are seen in an undated photo.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The freshman congressman also hailed the "unwavering dedication of the Deadheads, the devoted fans who traveled far and wide to be part of the Grateful Dead experience."

"Their unwavering support and their enthusiasm nurtured a unique bond between the band and its audience, making each concert totally unique," he said.

"There was never a concert that was the same as the last."

Nickel, 47, delivered his remarks standing next to a large image of the Grateful Dead's iconic, red-white-and-blue "Steal Your Face" logo
of a stylized skull and lightning bolt.

The psychedelic rock band played more than 2,300 concerts during its 30-year career, regularly crisscrossing the U.S., mounting a storied 1972 tour of Europe and performing three shows at Egypt's Giza pyramid complex in 1978.

At one point in his speech, Nickel invoked its late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, nicknamed "Captain Trips," who died in 1995.

"Jerry Garcia said it best when he said, 'Maybe we're just one of the last adventures in America,'" he said.

"And for those of us who are fans who followed the Dead, they truly were an amazing American adventure."

Dead & Company, featuring original band members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, played their final concert Sunday in the Grateful Dead's hometown of San Francisco.

Singer Bob Weir, founding member of The Grateful Dead
Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir performs in Redondo Beach, California, on May 3, 2019.Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The three-day run reportedly pumped an estimated $31 million into the local economy.

Dead & Company were founded in 2015 after the surviving members of the Grateful Dead played a series of "Fare Thee Well" concerts to mark their band's 50th anniversary.

Nickel isn't the only Deadhead who's been elected to Congress, with former long-serving Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy having been spotted in a coveted backstage spot at several Grateful Dead shows.

At one, Leahy said, he convinced Garcia to perform his favorite song, "Black Muddy River."

"They played it for the last encore. As they finished it, Jerry bowed to [my wife] Marcelle and me," Leahy wrote in a commemorative 2015 issue of Life magazine.

Leahy also once invited the band members to the Senate Dining Room for lunch when they were in Washington to perform at RFK Stadium.

"That's when they had their fabled encounter with [archconservative] Senator Strom Thurmond, who came over to our table to introduce himself," Leahy wrote.

"Would I call myself a Deadhead? With pride."

