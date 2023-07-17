Trial Set for Former DC Police Lieutenant Accused of Tipping Off Proud Boys About Arrest Warrants
The accused officer said through his lawyer he has no intention of a pleading to any charges
A D.C. Police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio about an investigation and lying doing so to authorities is set to go on trial in February.
Tarrio and multiple other members of the far-right Proud Boys have been convicted on multiple charges related to their connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.
Lt. Shane Lamond was arrested in May and accused of tipping off Tarrio about an outstanding arrest warrant for theft the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner. He allegedly shared hundreds of messages with the Proud Boys leader between 2019 and 2021.
Authorities accuse Lamond of misrepresenting his relationship with Tarrio, describing it as one-sided.
Lamond is charged with three counts of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.
Lamond's attorney told U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson on Monday that the officer has no intention of pleading with the state.
"We don't have a plea offer on the table, but we had discussions with the government last year and Mr. Lamond made it very clear to the government he has no interest in pleading," attorney Mark E. Schamel said.
The trial is set to begin February 13, 2024.
