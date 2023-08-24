Trevian Kutti Agrees to $75,000 Bond Agreement in Georgia Election Case - The Messenger
Politics
Trevian Kutti Agrees to $75,000 Bond Agreement in Georgia Election Case

The agreement makes Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, the final co-defendant left to settle a bond agreement

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon/The Messenger

Former publicist Trevian Kutti has agreed to a bond of $75,000 in Georgia, where she is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants in a case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The agreement makes Harrison Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, the final co-defendant left to settle a bond agreement.

Kutti, who has previously done work for Ye, the former Kanye West, is charged with violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) law, engaging in a criminal conspiracy and influencing witnesses. He is expected to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

The agreement comes as Trump plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday. His campaign lawyers Rudy GiulianiJohn Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, as well as bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, were arrested and released on bail earlier this week.

Arraignments for each of the 19 individuals to enter their plea — guilty, not guilty or no contest — are expected to begin next week an continue through Sept. 8. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested an Oct. 23 start date for the trial.

