Treasury Secretary: ‘Highly Likely’ Debt Limit Deadline Is Early June

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Monday that the U.S. could default as early as June 1 if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling.

"I am writing to note that we estimate that it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Yellen's latest warning came just before President Joe Biden and McCarthy were scheduled to meet at the White House.

McCarthy said earlier in the day that it's "still possible" for the two sides to reach a deal by June 1.

Yellen also said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid" if the debt limit is not raised.