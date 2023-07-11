Treasury Sanctions Head of Serbian Intelligence Agency for Alleged Corruption 

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday sanctioned the director of Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency for alleged corruption charges.
Aleksander Vulin, who has held his post since December 2022, is accused of helping U.S.-sanctioned Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic ship illegal arms across the country’s borders and being involved in a drug trafficking ring.
Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, said the U.S. “will continue to hold accountable those who further their political agenda and personal gain at the expense of peace and stability in the Western Balkans and advance Russia’s malign activities in Serbia and the region.”
Before working for the intelligence agency, Vulin served as the country’s interior minister, making a rare visit to Moscow last August.
