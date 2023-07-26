Treasury Official Says US ‘Will Not Hesitate’ to Act Against China to Protect National Interest

Jay C. Shambaugh, U.S. Treasury undersecretary for International Affairs, said on Wednesday that the administration is willing to take targeted actions against China to protect national security and interests.

In a testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Shambaugh explained the Treasury's goal is to address economic coercion and increase U.S. competitiveness — and how China could be a threat to that.

"China continues to use an extensive range of non-market policies and practices, including widespread government support, to gain market share at the expense of foreign competitors on a scope and scale different from other major economies," the undersecretary said. "These policies and practices have harmed workers and firms in the U.S. and around the world."

Shambaugh also clarified that by "economic coercion," he means "when a country cuts off supplies of inputs or stops buying goods from a country for political purposes, in particular when it is done in nontransparent ways or as punishment for diplomatic actions."

He expressed his "serious concerns" to China while visiting the country earlier in July with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a trip that aimed to smooth relations between both countries.

Along with the testimony's threat to use targeted actions against the Chinese, Shambaugh also said the Treasury has no intention of cutting relations with the PRC, seen that both countries have the two largest economies in the world, representing 40% of the global economy.

Shambaugh's speech comes a day after the Senate's vote in favor of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which would require American companies notify federal agencies of any investments they make in Chinese technology, in an effort to improve transparency.