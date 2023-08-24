Top Wisconsin Election Official Says She Won’t Testify at Reappointment Hearing
Wolfe is currently fighting against Wisconsin Republicans' attempts to get her out of office before the 2024 presidential elections
Megan Wolfe, a nonpartisan top elections official in Wisconsin, on Thursday declined to testify at a Senate committee hearing on her reappointment that is set to happen next week.
Wolfe is currently fighting against Wisconsin Republicans' attempts to get her out of office before the 2024 presidential elections. In 2020, she fought back against election fraud accusations, including from former President Donald Trump.
Now, she is arguing, leaning on a letter from the Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, D, that lawmakers cannot force a vote to fire her — in order to have her reappointment up for voting, Senate would need another nomination from the bipartisan elections commission, which did not happen.
“Given the position taken by the Department of Justice, which is representing the WEC, I won’t attend Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing," Wolfe said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. "As the state’s chief election official, engaging with lawmakers is a critical part of my role, and I look forward to discussing the good work of the Commission with them in the future.”
Despite her term ending July, Wolfe is counting on a Supreme Court ruling from last year that allows her to stay in office while her successor is not confirmed.
After the Senate hearing next week which Wolfe is refusing to testify on, her reappointment would be up for a full Senate vote — in Wisconsin, Republicans control the senate with a 22-11 majority.
“Meagan Wolfe is the best person to run our agency, and that’s why I’m abstaining. I will take my shots with the court rather than at the Senate,” Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen told the AP.
