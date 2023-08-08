Top White House Labor Adviser Leaves for New Job  - The Messenger
Top White House Labor Adviser Leaves for New Job 

Celeste Drake will begin her new job as deputy director-general of International Labor Organization on Aug. 14

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House September 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A top White House labor adviser has stepped down from her role amid a summer of tense strikes. 

Reuters was the first to report that Celeste Drake will begin her new job as deputy director-general of International Labor Organization on Aug. 14. Her last day was Sunday. 

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients praised Drake Tuesday for her  “sharp policy focus, trusted voice, deep relationships, and unwavering commitment to working Americans.” 

Drake, who has been serving in the White House since July 2022, held the title of deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the White House's National Economic Council (NEC).

She also played a key role in the now-resolved labor disputes between UPS and Teamsters as well as the creation of a deal to avoid a rail strike last year. 

