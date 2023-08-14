Top Pennsylvania Senate Hopeful David McCormick Lives in Connecticut: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Top Pennsylvania Senate Hopeful David McCormick Lives in Connecticut: Report

According to the report, McCormick still rents his mansion in Westport, Conn.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick greets supporters at the Indigo Hotel during a primary election night event on May 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

David McCormick, who's one of the top GOP choices to run for Senate in Pennsylvania, could actually live in Connecticut, according to a new Associated Press report.

Property records and real estate listings show that McCormick still lives in a mansion he rents in Westport, Conn., even though he does own a home in Pittsburgh and grew up in that area.

McCormick was the CEO of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and worked on Wall Street, which may have led to him living in Connecticut, according to the AP report.

The issue could be critical for McCormick who, during his previous run in Pennsylvania against eventual GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, hammered the eventual 2022 election loser for being from New Jersey.

Read More

On his website, McCormick calls Pennsylvania "my home. It’s where I was raised. It launched my dreams. And I'm going to help make sure that Pennsylvania has strong leadership in the years to come."

Elizabeth Gregory, a spokesperson to McCormick, told the AP that "Dave has called Pennsylvania home for 30 years and served our country outside of Pennsylvania for an additional 13." She did not say how much time he spends in his Connecticut home.

The report on McCormick comes after Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville drew scrutiny when it was revealed that he actually lives in Florida.

While in many cases it does not make them ineligible to serve in the senate having strong ties to a different state can often be a target of political opponents in an election race.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.