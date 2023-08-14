Top Pennsylvania Senate Hopeful David McCormick Lives in Connecticut: Report

David McCormick, who's one of the top GOP choices to run for Senate in Pennsylvania, could actually live in Connecticut, according to a new Associated Press report.
Property records and real estate listings show that McCormick still lives in a mansion he rents in Westport, Conn., even though he does own a home in Pittsburgh and grew up in that area.
McCormick was the CEO of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and worked on Wall Street, which may have led to him living in Connecticut, according to the AP report.
The issue could be critical for McCormick who, during his previous run in Pennsylvania against eventual GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, hammered the eventual 2022 election loser for being from New Jersey.
On his website, McCormick calls Pennsylvania "my home. It’s where I was raised. It launched my dreams. And I'm going to help make sure that Pennsylvania has strong leadership in the years to come."
Elizabeth Gregory, a spokesperson to McCormick, told the AP that "Dave has called Pennsylvania home for 30 years and served our country outside of Pennsylvania for an additional 13." She did not say how much time he spends in his Connecticut home.
The report on McCormick comes after Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville drew scrutiny when it was revealed that he actually lives in Florida.
While in many cases it does not make them ineligible to serve in the senate having strong ties to a different state can often be a target of political opponents in an election race.
