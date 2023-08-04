Top House Republican Defends Donald Trump: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Prosecuted for Your Thoughts’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday condemned the prosecution of Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, suggesting the ex-president was justified in his quest to cling to power.

"In America, you are entitled to raise a question," McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a press conference in his district. "You're entitled to question whether it was honest or not. That's the uniqueness of the First Amendment. That's the uniqueness of America."

Trump appeared in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired to defraud the United States over the 2020 presidential election result and impede the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional proceedings to certify Joe Biden as president.

The indictment alleges that the former president "spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won." President Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 election and Trump is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for a rematch, doubling down on his claims that the previous election was unfair.

McCarthy said he did not follow news of Trump's latest arraignment — this time in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. — because he was in meetings all day in his district. (Those meetings included community leaders in Clovis, Ca., including the mayor, law enforcement and veterans, he said.)

House Speaker Kevin McCarhy, R-Calif., right, said former President Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for making false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

"But you know what, you shouldn't be prosecuted for your thoughts," McCarthy told reporters in California.

McCarthy, whose phone call with Trump during the attack on the Capitol is cited in the Jan. 6-related indictment, did not discuss his own thoughts about the outcome of the 2020 election. In the aftermath of the attack on Congress, McCarthy said on the House floor that Trump "bears responsibility" for the deadly riots on Congress and that the former president "should have immediately denounced the mob."

The House speaker on Thursday defended the former president against his third indictment, saying all three criminal cases against Trump "seem totally political." Trump is also facing federal charges related to his holding of classified documents after he left the White House and charges in New York that he falsified business records.

McCarthy likened Trump's spurious efforts to overturn the 2020 election to Hillary Rodham Clinton questioning her loss to Trump in 2016, or to Democrats questioning whether George W. Bush legitimately won the 2000 presidential election against former Vice President Al Gore.

"Were any of them prosecuted? Were any of them put in jail?" he said. "The answer is no."

The latest federal indictment agrees with McCarthy's assessment that Trump had a "right" to stake his claims about the election. However, it alleges that Trump "also pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results."

McCarthy also reiterated his view that the Justice Department's treatment of Trump compared to Hunter Biden — the president's son, who has a tentative plea deal in a tax and gun case Republicans believe is too lenient — illustrates there's a two-tiered system of justice. He repeated his claims that Trump is being targeted because he's Joe Biden's leading political opponent.

"Stop using government to go after people who politically disagree with you," McCarthy said. "That is wrong and that should stop now."