Top House Democrat Says McCarthy Backs Trump Just to Keep ‘Caucus Together’

The No. 3 Democrat in the House Rep. Pete Aguilar, Calif., on Sunday accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of only supporting former President Donald Trump to "hold his caucus together" on ABC's This Week.

Aguilar was responding to McCarthy's accusation last week that the federal government has a "two-tier system" of justice win which Trump gets indicted whenever he "goes higher in the polls," or "after you learn the real dealings behind the Bidens."

U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) speaks on the debt ceiling at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The California lawmaker, who served on the House Jan. 6 Committee, also said it's clear McCarthy is "pretty frustrated," but he had to support Trump to secure votes in the lower chamber.

"This is a guy who stood in the well of the Capitol building and said that Donald Trump bears responsibility," Aguilar said of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. "The only thing that changed is that he needed to count votes to secure that Speaker's gavel."

Aguilar also said that to keep the caucus together, McCarthy and other Republicans must hold "extreme theories and beliefs" in order to support the former president.