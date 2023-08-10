Top Gun Safety Groups Endorsing Biden in 2024

A group of major gun safety organizations has endorsed President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election.

This early endorsement, first reported by the Associated Press, could provide a bolster for the Biden campaign as the Democratic Party works to crack down on gun policies.

The groups behind the endorsement include Brady and its youth-led arm, Team Enough, Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, and Giffords. In total, the groups represent about 15 million members.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris’s unflinching commitment to ending gun violence has been evident from Day One," John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety said. "Everytown is proud to endorse President Biden and Vice President Harris for re-election, and we look forward to creating a future that is free from the fear of gun violence."

Abortion groups, labor unions, and climate organizations have also put together a similar type of joint endorsement, hoping to strengthen Biden's chances at being reelected to the White House.

The endorsement praises the Biden-Harris Administration's record on gun safety, pointing to the bipartisan law passed in June of last year that toughened background checks for young gun buyers, put red flag laws in place so it is easier for authorities to take weapons from people considered to be dangerous, and keep firearms out of the hands of domestic violence offenders. It is considered to be one of there most sweeping gun violences bills passed by Congress in decades.

Biden also issued an executive order on "ghost guns," homemade firearms that lack serial numbers so they can't be traced and can be purchased without a background check. Just this week, the Supreme Court revived Biden's regulation of the "ghost fund," temporarily.

He openly and routinely calls for bans on assault weapons and is pushing to stiffen background checks.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, campaign manager for Biden’s reelection, says that Biden and Harris were "humbled" to receive the endorsement, adding that "the work is far from over, as MAGA Republicans in Congress continue to side with the NRA and stonewall common-sense legislation that would save American lives."

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at an Everytown event in Chicago on Friday.