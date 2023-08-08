Top Georgia Republicans Propose Bill Requiring Parental Permission for Social Media

Two GOP state lawmakers in Georgia said they plan to introduce a bill requiring children to obtain their parents’ explicit permission to create social media accounts in 2024.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Sen. Jason Anavitarte shared their plan to introduce the bill in a press conference Monday. Anavitarte introduced a bill to limit the use of TikTok in the state last year.
“It’s important that we empower parents," Anavitarte said, adding that he has been in touch with Meta Platforms, the company that owns social media giants Facebook and Instagram.
The move follows similar legislation passed in other states this year. Members of Congress have also considered implementing other measures after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Americans earlier this year that social media has an adverse effect on children.
- Kids in Georgia Might Need Parental Permission to Join Social Media Next Year
- Louisiana Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Kids From Using Social Media Sites Without Parental Consent
- Congress Reintroduces Bill To Make Social Media Algorithms More Transparent
- Social Media Algorithms Can’t Solve Political Polarization, Massive Meta Study Suggests
- Americans Are Getting More of Their News From Social Media
- Utah Governor Escalates State’s Fight With Social Media Giants, Promises Lawsuits
“At this time, we do not yet have enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents,” Murthy said. “We must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics