Top Georgia Republicans Propose Bill Requiring Parental Permission for Social Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Top Georgia Republicans Propose Bill Requiring Parental Permission for Social Media

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Americans earlier this year that social media has an adverse effect on children

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Several states have recently passed legislation restricting the use of social media for children.Getty Images

Two GOP state lawmakers in Georgia said they plan to introduce a bill requiring children to obtain their parents’ explicit permission to create social media accounts in 2024. 

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Sen. Jason Anavitarte shared their plan to introduce the bill in a press conference Monday. Anavitarte introduced a bill to limit the use of TikTok in the state last year. 

“It’s important that we empower parents," Anavitarte said, adding that he has been in touch with Meta Platforms, the company that owns social media giants Facebook and Instagram. 

The move follows similar legislation passed in other states this year. Members of Congress have also considered implementing other measures after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Americans earlier this year that social media has an adverse effect on children. 

Read More

“At this time, we do not yet have enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents,” Murthy said. “We must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.