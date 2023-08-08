Top Georgia Republicans Propose Bill Requiring Parental Permission for Social Media

Two GOP state lawmakers in Georgia said they plan to introduce a bill requiring children to obtain their parents’ explicit permission to create social media accounts in 2024.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Sen. Jason Anavitarte shared their plan to introduce the bill in a press conference Monday. Anavitarte introduced a bill to limit the use of TikTok in the state last year.

“It’s important that we empower parents," Anavitarte said, adding that he has been in touch with Meta Platforms, the company that owns social media giants Facebook and Instagram.

The move follows similar legislation passed in other states this year. Members of Congress have also considered implementing other measures after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Americans earlier this year that social media has an adverse effect on children.

“At this time, we do not yet have enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents,” Murthy said. “We must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms.”