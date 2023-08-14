Top Florida Legislators Compete to Raise Money for DeSantis

Top Florida Republican legislators are holding a friendly telethon competition Wednesday in Tampa to see who raise the most money for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

The top two fundraisers will attend the first debate with DeSantis next week in Milwaukee.

The effort, helmed by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, was put together last week in a call with lawmakers led by Renner and DeSantis’s new campaign manager, James Uthmeier, who’s the outgoing chief of staff in the governor’s office.

“Florida’s elected leaders continue to show their strong backing for America’s greatest governor this week by dialing for dollars in support of Gov. DeSantis’ presidential campaign," Renner said in a written statement to The Messenger. "This friendly fundraising competition will culminate with the winner receiving a ticket to the first presidential debate being held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. We are excited to have conservatives across the country hear his vision for the country as evidenced by his steadfast leadership here in Florida.”

The Wednesday telethon, involving as many as 20 legislators, is as much a show of force in the state capitol as it is a sign of a renewed push by the DeSantis campaign to raise money in his home state. Though his campaign raised more than others in the last financial quarter ending June 30, DeSantis’s campaign spent more than anticipated and overestimated how much he would raise, leading to a wave of layoffs and the decision to replace his existing campaign manager with Uthmeier last week.

Since then, DeSantis’s campaign has increased its focus on Florida, according to DeSantis fundraisers and Florida lobbyists. Of the nearly $17 million in reported individual contributions to DeSantis last quarter, about 41% came from Florida, followed by California (13%), Texas (12%) and New York (6%), according to his campaign finance report.

“The last quarter was good in terms of fundraising, but there was a lot of meat left on the bone in Florida. So we’re chewing through that,” one DeSantis fundraiser on condition of anonymity because he, like the lobbyists who spoke with The Messenger for this story, did not have authorization from the campaign to talk on the record.

At the same time as DeSantis’s intensified Florida focus, Trump’s campaign has sought to flex his Sunshine State bonafides by traveling this weekend to Iowa with a bevy of Florida Republican members of Congress who endorsed him and by hiring a new Florida campaign director, Brian Hughes, who helped mastermind DeSantis’s first political campaign for congress in 2012.

DeSantis’s presidential ambitions and his gubernatorial duties will vie for attention this winter as Florida’s 60-day legislative session kicks off Jan. 9, six days before first-in-the-nation Iowa holds its caucuses. New Hampshire is expected to vote shortly thereafter (no date has been set), followed by Nevada’s Feb. 4 primary and then South Carolina’s Feb. 24 first-in-the-South primary.

DeSantis is trailing frontrunner Donald Trump in Florida, early state and national primary polls, but those surveys show he still has high approval ratings among Republicans. In Florida, he also enjoys the endorsement of 99 of 160 state legislators in Tallahassee and – perhaps most importantly – veto authority over legislation and line-item veto authority in the budget. So he can cancel home town spending projects or entire bills that pass the Legislature.

“There’s a definite increase of dialing for dollars, and everyone knows the score,” said one lobbyist. “It’s all legal. For some of my clients who don’t want to give for whatever reason, it sucks. But the governor is powerful. So it is what it is.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Joining Renner on the call is future House Speaker Daniel Perez. Florida Senate President Kathleeen Passidomo and her designated successor, Ben Albritton, would have attended but both have family obligations, according to a spokesperson for both.

The governor has shown no fear in taking on the Legislature and bending it to his will, especially when Uthmeier served as his chief of staff. After DeSantis launched his campaign May 24, Uthmeier and other top DeSantis aides helped fundraise for the presidential campaign, leading to some anonymous lobbyist grumbling in Tallahassee and ethics complaints from Democrats, some of which has been dismissed. One of the officials who recently joined DeSantis's campaign, former Legislative Affairs Director Stephanie Kopelousos, helped assemble the Wednesday lawmaker telethon with Uthmeier.

“The lobbyist code is ‘shut up and contribute,’” one veteran lobbyist told The Messenger. “I’m supporting [DeSantis] anyway. But he’s still gonna veto my shit regardless. My experience with this guy is it doesn’t matter what you do for him. He doesn’t care. Maybe that’s good. Maybe that’s bad. He’s a savage. But he’s our only chance” to beat Trump.

Said another lobbyist who helped put together a recent fundraiser: "There's a lot more money under the cushions in Florida."

Last week, in putting together the Wednesday telethon, Uthmeier mentioned that legislators could raise campaign contributions for individuals that are capped at $3,300 for the primary and the same amount for the general election – and they could also pull in money for the independent super PAC backing DeSantis, called Never Back Down, which can receive and spend unlimited corporate dollars, according to one source briefed on the call.

DeSantis has come under fire from critics who note that Never Back Down has set up campaign events and travel for the candidate, especially in Iowa, but independent campaign finance experts say it’s all technically legal.

“DeSantis himself could solicit money for the Super PAC as long as he didn’t ask for corporate contributions or ask individuals to give more than $5,000,” said Brett Kappel, a top campaign finance lawyer based in Washington, D.C.

The Federal Elections Commission “has allowed Super PACs to treat the candidate as just another speaker it has invited to attend an event. Communications with the candidate to arrange for their appearance at the event are not considered coordination,” he said. “This is the Alice in Wonderland world in which we are operating.”