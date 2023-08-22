Top DeSantis Ally on Disney Tax Board Quits Florida Ethics Commission and Rips Its Attorney (Exclusive)

A top ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis resigned as chairman of Florida’s ethics commission Tuesday so that he could continue serving on the controversial board established to oversee Disney World’s special taxing district.

“My position as District Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District may not be compatible with my position as a member and Chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics,” Glenton “Glen” Gilzean, Jr. wrote in his resignation letter, obtained by The Messenger.

Gilzean’s letter criticized the ethics commission’s general counsel, Steven Zuilkowski, indicating that he talked to the attorney about the two jobs, but no conflict was flagged until the issue was publicized in the media. In a legal opinion last week, the general counsel said Gilzean had to resign from one of the posts.

A spokeswoman for the ethics commission could not be immediately reached for comment.

The tourism district is one of the most controversial boards in Florida. It was established to strip Disney World of its control of a predecessor tax district agency after the company began opposing and calling DeSantis’s “parental rights” schools legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It doesn’t ban the word “gay” in schools, but limits instruction in sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney has sued to undo the law; the state has countersued. Both cases in federal and state court, respectively, are still active.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a ongoing legal battle with Disney World Scott Olson/Getty Images; Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts

Forced to choose between the unpaid post at the ethics commission or the $400,000 annual salary as the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Gilzean stuck with his day job.

“The legal opinion I requested from the Commission’s General Counsel was simultaneously released to the media. The Commission General Counsel also decided in the memorandum, unnecessarily, to disclose and mischaracterize previous communications I had with him while seeking legal advice relating to my service on the Commission on Ethics,” Gilzean wrote.

“Regardless of the intention behind these actions, they should serve as a clear warning to any other Commissioners who may be put in a situation where they need to seek legal advice or guidance related to their Board service from Commission staff," he continued.