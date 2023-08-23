Top Dem Adviser Cedric Richmond Says No Talks Yet About Attending General Election Debates

MILWAUKEE — Top Democratic Party adviser Cedric Richmond declined Wednesday to say if President Joe Biden would debate the Republican party’s eventual nominee next year.
“We have not had a conversation about that at all, I'm sure one day we will, but it's not today,” said Richmond, a former top adviser in the White House, now detailed to the Democratic National Committee. “I don't have any news on that.”
Last month, before Trump announced he would skip the first Republican debate, Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel lobbied the former president to attend with the argument that if he started skipping debates, Democrats could use that against him to argue that Biden shouldn’t debate him in a likely general election rematch, the New York Times reported.
A former top adviser to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that she didn't think Biden would debate the GOP nominee.
- Cedric Richmond Among Additional Leadership Announced by Biden Campaign
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Says Joe Biden Is ‘Most Certainly a Problem’
- Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Doesn’t Think Biden Will Debate in 2024
- Democrats Plan to Link Republican Debate to Trump — Even Though He Won’t Be There
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Slams Use of Song at Republican Debate: ‘I Wrote That Song About Those People’
- Biden Campaign to Launch Media Blitz Around First Republican Debate
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics