Top Dem Adviser Cedric Richmond Says No Talks Yet About Attending General Election Debates
Politics
Top Dem Adviser Cedric Richmond Says No Talks Yet About Attending General Election Debates

'We have not had a conversation about that at all, I'm sure one day we will, but it's not today,' said Richmond

Geoffrey Rowland
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden meets with advisors, union and business leaders about infrastructure in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — Top Democratic Party adviser Cedric Richmond declined Wednesday to say if President Joe Biden would debate the Republican party’s eventual nominee next year.

“We have not had a conversation about that at all, I'm sure one day we will, but it's not today,” said Richmond, a former top adviser in the White House, now detailed to the Democratic National Committee. “I don't have any news on that.”

Last month, before Trump announced he would skip the first Republican debate, Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel lobbied the former president to attend with the argument that if he started skipping debates, Democrats could use that against him to argue that Biden shouldn’t debate him in a likely general election rematch, the New York Times reported.

A former top adviser to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that she didn't think Biden would debate the GOP nominee.

More Politics
