Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Thursday rejected attempts to arrange a phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as the senator continues to block hundreds of senior military nominations, according to a report.

According to CNN reporter and anchor Kaitlan Collins, a senior defense official said Tuberville rejected attempts to by Austin to arrange a phone call for Thursday and for the weekend, saying he was too busy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives remarks at an oath of enlistment ceremony with military recruits at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023 in Fort Meade, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tuberville has been holding up the confirmation of military officials in protest of a Department of Defense policy that requires the department to pay for leave for abortions and expenses for service members who have to travel for an abortion. Typically hundreds of military nominations are approved by unanimous consent —Tuberville’s hold requires each one to be considered by committee and the floor, a process that could take months.

Lloyd called Tuberville's hold a "national security issue" on Thursday. Tuberville said in June that neither Austin nor Biden had attempted to reach a resolution with him.