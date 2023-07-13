Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks
The Alabama senator is currently holding up hundreds of military appointments in protest of the DoD's abortion policies
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Thursday rejected attempts to arrange a phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as the senator continues to block hundreds of senior military nominations, according to a report.
According to CNN reporter and anchor Kaitlan Collins, a senior defense official said Tuberville rejected attempts to by Austin to arrange a phone call for Thursday and for the weekend, saying he was too busy.
Tuberville has been holding up the confirmation of military officials in protest of a Department of Defense policy that requires the department to pay for leave for abortions and expenses for service members who have to travel for an abortion. Typically hundreds of military nominations are approved by unanimous consent —Tuberville’s hold requires each one to be considered by committee and the floor, a process that could take months.
- Tuberville Spoke to Defense Secretary Austin About Military Nomination Halt After All, Pentagon Says
- Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’
- Defense Secretary Austin to Reshuffle Roles Amid Sen. Tuberville Military Holds: Report
- Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds
- White House Calls Out Tuberville for Unfulfilled Promise to Donate Salary to Troops as He Holds Up Military Promotions
Lloyd called Tuberville's hold a "national security issue" on Thursday. Tuberville said in June that neither Austin nor Biden had attempted to reach a resolution with him.
