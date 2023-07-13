Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks

The Alabama senator is currently holding up hundreds of military appointments in protest of the DoD's abortion policies

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Thursday rejected attempts to arrange a phone call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as the senator continues to block hundreds of senior military nominations, according to a report.

According to CNN reporter and anchor Kaitlan Collins, a senior defense official said Tuberville rejected attempts to by Austin to arrange a phone call for Thursday and for the weekend, saying he was too busy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives remarks at an oath of enlistment ceremony with military recruits at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023 in Fort Meade, Maryland.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives remarks at an oath of enlistment ceremony with military recruits at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023 in Fort Meade, Maryland.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tuberville has been holding up the confirmation of military officials in protest of a Department of Defense policy that requires the department to pay for leave for abortions and expenses for service members who have to travel for an abortion. Typically hundreds of military nominations are approved by unanimous consent —Tuberville’s hold requires each one to be considered by committee and the floor, a process that could take months.

Read More

Lloyd called Tuberville's hold a "national security issue" on Thursday. Tuberville said in June that neither Austin nor Biden had attempted to reach a resolution with him.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.