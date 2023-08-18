‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP Support

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is more disliked than liked by Republican voters in polls of the GOP presidential primary.

That lack of support was on clear display Friday when Christie made an appearance at Versailles Restaurant, a traditional Republican campaign stop in Miami’s beating political heart – the Cuban-American community of Little Havana.

Only three supporters were outside to greet him.

Those few supporters were outnumbered by campaign staff and more than a dozen reporters. It’s a sign of how the brash tough-talking Christie – a regular on New York City and Washington cable news shows – attracts more media attention than grassroots support for his kamikaze candidacy to take out the frontrunner in the race, former President Donald Trump, and perhaps Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running a distant second in nearly every poll.

“I want the people of Florida to know they have a choice. They don’t have to go with their governor. And they certainly don’t have to go with Donald Trump,” Christie told the media horde, explaining that Trump’s four indictments make him unelectable against President Joe Biden.

A Quinnipiac University poll released this week showed 61% of national Republicans view Christie unfavorably in the primary. Only 17% had a favorable view, giving him a net negative rating of -44 percentage points. Democrats dislike him less, but he still has a net negative rating of -15 points. Independents give him a rating of -27.

Christie shrugged off the results when a reporter asked him how he could win a primary when 6 in 10 Republicans don’t like him.

“I expected that in the beginning because if you’re going to go after the guy who’s been the nominee the last two times, you’re going to get some Republicans who are not going to like that,” Christie said.

“When they start to listen to understand why -- which is that I’m trying to make the Republican Party a winning party again, take it out of the hands of a three-time loser in ’18, ’20 and ’22, that I want Joe Biden to be defeated,” he continued. “And that’s why I’m going after Donald Trump because we can’t have him as the nominee again. As that message begins to sink in, those numbers will change. And that’s the way we’ll do it.”

But no other Republican has a net negative rating among primary voters, another reporter noted.

“What’s that done for their ballot position? And by the way, I’m in second place now in New Hampshire,” Christie said, exaggerating his status in that state’s race. Only one public poll, so far, has showed him in a distant second to Trump, who got 49%support to Christie’s 9%, which was a statistical tie with DeSantis at 8%.

The well-respected Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire last month found Christie in a distant fourth with a net negative approval rating of -54 points.

“I’m sure that every candidate that’s behind me in New Hampshire would love to have my numbers. So you can look at the polls however you like it,” Christie said. “In the end, it’s who’s votin’ for ya. And the people who are going to vote for me, feel strongly about it. And we’re going to increase those numbers.”

Unlike DeSantis, who has become widely mocked for his awkward style of retail politicking and small-talking voters, Christie was a master of chit-chatting diners at the famed restaurant, where he met a few New Jersey visitors and demonstrated his knowledge of sports talk with a few men from Chicago.

Christie said he was looking forward to Wednesday’s presidential debate and chided Trump for being too scared to show. He signaled he was ready to attack DeSantis and criticized the independent super PAC backing the governor for advising him to defend Trump if attacked onstage.

“I don’t have one of these deep strategic approaches to debates. I listen to the question. I try to answer. And if someone else says something on the stage that I think is really stupid, I try to point it out. That’s the depth of our strategy,” Christie said.

After this story published, an ally of Christie's told The Messenger it was unfair to judge Christie's support in Miami from his Versailles stop and pointed out he had a well-attended town hall earlier in the day from selected attendees. That event was partly organized by a registered Democrat, an atypical arrangement for a Republican primary candidate. The Versailles Restaurant event was published Monday in Politico Florida Playbook.

Normally, Republican presidential campaigns that attract so much of a media entourage have built-in supporters or local politicians to greet them outside at Versailles Restaurant. Even longshot candidates like Herman Cain and Michelle Bachmann in 2012 had more supporters show up to back them.

But Republican consultants who are known for shepherding candidates through the Miami community told The Messenger they weren’t interested in helping the longshot candidate, especially given his penchant for trashing Trump and DeSantis, who remain popular among Republicans – especially Cuban-Americans.

“Usually, a request like this would be no problem, we would call him ‘El Gordo’ in a loving way and invite him in,” one Republican consultant, who declined to help the Christie campaign said when he was approached. “But this guy is toxic.”

Presidential hopeful Chris Christie has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump. John Lamparski/Getty Images

David Custin, a veteran Miami Republican consultant agreed.

“Christie’s not called ‘El Gordo’ because it would be a term of endearment and because it would mean that people know him,” Custin said. “Nobody knows him. He’s ‘cero a la izquierda’ – to the left of zero. He’s irrelevant.”

But Christie knows how to command cameras and headlines. And he knows how to make a splash on the debate stage.

In 2016, Christie embarrassed Miami’s most famous political son, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, during a New Hampshire presidential debate that signified the beginning of the end of both of their campaigns . Christie dropped out shortly after losing the state and endorsed Trump and continued to advise him throughout his campaigns and presidency.

Christie only broke with Trump after the former president incited the mob that sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, leading to one of his indictments.

While trying to find voters to talk to, Christie at one point noticed there were not voters to talk to in one area, only reporters.

“Where is everybody?” he said.

“We're right here,” a reporter said.

“I know you're here. Let's just stay here then,” he said, asking the reporter, ‘What else you got? Anything?’”

Then it got uncomfortable for Christie.

“When will you ask for forgiveness?” the reporter started to ask before the former governor interrupted him.

“On what?” Christie replied.

“Your support for Trump, for enabling him,” the reporter replied.

“I think I’ve done that already in New Hampshire, on the night I announced,” Christie said, referring to an exchange he said he had with a voter.

“You asked for forgiveness? You used that phrase?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, the guy said, ‘I’ll forgive you,’” Christie said. “Go back and look at the tape. I said I was wrong.”

“And he granted you forgiveness?” the reporter asked.

“He granted me forgiveness, yes,” said Christie.

“Do you think America as a whole, writ large, will forgive you?” he was asked

“I don’t think, writ large, America forgives anybody for everything,” Christie said. “The bigger issue for me is to persuade people why I did what I did and the fact that I made a mistake. So that’s ok. I think all of them will understand … In retrospect, it was a mistake. I don’t regret not supporting Hillary Clinton because I think she would have been just as bad a president, if not worse, than Donald Trump.”