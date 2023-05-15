Title 42 Has Ended. So What’s Next For Immigration Policy?

The Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to prevent migrants from illegally entering the United States in the wake of the expiration of Title 42, a key policy that allowed the government to rapidly expel migrants.

The administration’s goal is to further incentivize migrants to seek legal pathways into the United States as they continue to make the trek to the southern border. Officials are creating a new processing system that would let migrants apply for asylum or another legal pathway from other countries.

Here’s what’s happening:

A new asylum rule

The Biden administration announced a new rule days before Title 42 ended that would limit access to asylum.

The rule would make most migrants who are crossing illegally into the U.S. ineligible to seek asylum and require them to use legal pathways instead. If migrants crossed into the U.S. illegally, there will be a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and possible criminal prosecution.

There are exceptions to who can apply for asylum under the new rule. Migrants will be eligible for asylum if they either:

Received authorization to travel to the U.S. to seek parole, such as through a program that Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguens and Cubans are eligible for.

Scheduled a time and place to present themselves at a port of entry using the CBP One app.

Established that it was not possible to access the CBP One app due to language barrier, illiteracy or significant technical failure.

Or sought and were denied asylum or other protection in at least one other country.

Unaccompanied children will be exempt from the new asylum rule.

Lawsuit from immigration rights organizations

Immigration rights organizations are turning to the courts to challenge the Biden administration’s new asylum rule.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Northern California, Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, and National Immigrant Justice Center filed a lawsuit on Thursday saying that the rule largely mimics two Trump-era policies, known as the “entry” and “transit” bans. Both of those policies were blocked by the courts.

“This is illegal under any administration,” Maribel Hernández Rivera, deputy national political director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said at a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. “So we're all fighting together. Because one thing that was illegal then, it is illegal now, and it will be illegal in the future and we're not going to stop fighting.”

Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, said Friday that the administration believes the rule is “well within our statutory authority.”

“We have tied it to … a historic expansion… of our lawful pathways for people to come directly to the United States,” he said at a virtual press briefing Friday. “At the end of the day, we are just clear eyed that there is no lasting solution here that does not involve the U.S. Congress.”

Lawsuits from GOP-led states

Due to the number of migrants attempting to seek asylum in the U.S, the Biden administration has said that some migrants will be paroled into the country without a court date appearance.

The new policy, which was announced ahead of Title 42 ending, was challenged in court Thursday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican. A federal judge went on to impose a two-week restraining order on the policy just hours before Title 42 was set to end.

The Biden administration has said they will appeal the judge’s restraining order.

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with 12 other states, also filed a lawsuit against the policy.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the restraining order on the policy is “sabotage.”

“It’s pure and simple,” Jean-Pierre said during a White House press briefing on Friday, adding that “CBP is allowing or encouraging mass release of migrants and is just categorically false, that’s not what's occurring."

Regional processing centers

The Biden administration isn’t just implementing new policies on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s also turning to regional partners to help process migrants in other countries, so they do not have to travel to the southern border.

The administration will have regional processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala for migrants to apply for asylum or another legal pathway to either the U.S., Canada or Spain. But the processing centers are not operational yet.

Cheryl Fernandez, director of Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration from the State Department, said Friday during a virtual press conference that more information on the centers will be available in the coming weeks. She added that she does not know how many appointments will be available for migrants.

“This is a new and innovative initiative. It's a first of its kind initiative across the hemisphere,” she said. “It's something that we want to make sure we roll out properly and in the right sequence.”