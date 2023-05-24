Tit-For-Tat in Texas: Probe Into AG After Accusations That Speaker Was Drunk on Job
The embattled attorney general is already being investigated by the FBI, but now a House panel is also probing him.
Texas state lawmakers on Tuesday announced a corruption probe into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, one day after Paxton called for the resignation of House Speaker Dade Phelan, accusing Phelan of being intoxicated during a session.
A video — reviewed by The Messenger — shows Phelan slurring his words during a House session, in what Paxton called, a "state of apparent debilitating intoxication."
“His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” Paxton wrote.
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- Florida Senator Issues ‘Travel Advisory’ Warning Socialists to Stay Out of State
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- Drunk Driver Caught Giggling After Fatal Accident Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
- Restaurant Denies Involvement in DUI Crash That Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night
Paxton also wrote a letter to the House panel calling to investigate Phelan "for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position."
Phelan, through his spokesperson, blasted back that Paxton's claim "amounts to little more than a last ditch effort to save face.”
On Tuesday, the day after Paxton's accusation of intoxication, Phelan's spokesperson gave a statement that a House General Investigating Committee has been looking into bribery and abuse of office accusations from Paxton’s former staff.
Paxton had addressed the accusations in February, agreeing to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to the former staffers. Lawmakers have yet to approve that transaction.
And since this past March, the spokesperson said, the panel has been “conducting a thorough examination" of Paxton. The FBI is already investigating the matter, according to the Associated Press.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics