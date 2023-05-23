The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tim Scott Releases First Ad of 2024 Campaign

    Scott blasted Democrats on their "indoctrination in our schools, inflation in our economy, crime in our neighborhoods, victimhood in our culture."

    Published
    Kelly Rissman
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Sen. Tim Scott's first campaign ad is out.

    The Republican senator from South Carolina released the ad on Tuesday, the day after he announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

    In the 1-minute ad, Scott compares his "faith in America" to the portrayal of the country by the "radical left," which, he argues, says America is "an evil, declining country."

    "It pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb. Indoctrination in our schools, inflation in our economy, crime in our neighborhoods, victimhood in our culture," Scott said.

    It will air on television starting Wednesday in Iowa and New Hampshire, homes to early primary elections.

    He made no mention of either of the two perceived GOP frontrunners, former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but is expected to this week.

    After Scott's announcement, Trump welcomed him to the race saying it is "rapidly loading up with lots of people" and that "Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable."

