Tim Scott Raises $6M in Q2 fundraising
Politics
Tim Scott Raises $6M in Q2 fundraising

Scott has brought in 53,000 unique donors, checking off another box for him to meet the requirements to appear on the debate stage in August

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Allison Joyce/Getty Images Allison Joyce/Getty Images

South Carolina Senator and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott has brought in $6.1 million in campaign fundraising for the second quarter, according to a campaign memo released Wednesday.

The memo also announced Scott's 53,000 unique donors which surpasses the 40,000 donor threshold required by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the first Republican debate.

“We can also proudly confirm Tim will be on the debate stage for months,” said Scott's campaign manager Jennifer DeCasper said in a memo.

The official, self-reported figures from the Federal Election Commission have not yet been made available. Candidates have until Saturday to report their campaign finances including how much they have spent and raised between April and June.

According to the memo, Scott now has $21 million in cash on hand and the $6.1 million he raised for the second quarter can only be used during his primary campaign. Most of his donations piled in during his first six weeks as a candidate, according to the campaign.

“At the end of the day, candidates can post any number they want,” DeCasper wrote. “But the name of the game is how much actual cash you have on hand that’s available for use in the Republican primary.”

Scott transferred $22 million from his Senate account at the start of his presidential bid and launched a $6 million ad buy to get his campaign off the ground.

