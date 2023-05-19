The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tim Scott Makes 2024 Bid Official

    Scott filed paperwork with the FEC, though he hasn't made an announcement.

    Published |Updated
    Matt Holt and Tom LoBianco
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to enter the GOP presidential race after filing his statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday. 

    Scott will make a “major announcement” Monday on the campus of South Charleston University, and the filing comes on the heels of a $6 million TV and digital ad buy that will run in Iowa and New Hampshire. 

    (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    “He’s filed for president. He hasn’t announced,” a senior adviser to Scott told The Messenger. “There’s a difference.”

    Read More

    Scott, 57,  who just won a second Senate term in 2022, hopes to cast himself as the happy warrior of the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, with his candidacy focusing on his life story and his Christian faith.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.