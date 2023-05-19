Tim Scott Makes 2024 Bid Official

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to enter the GOP presidential race after filing his statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday.

Scott will make a “major announcement” Monday on the campus of South Charleston University, and the filing comes on the heels of a $6 million TV and digital ad buy that will run in Iowa and New Hampshire.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“He’s filed for president. He hasn’t announced,” a senior adviser to Scott told The Messenger. “There’s a difference.”

Scott, 57, who just won a second Senate term in 2022, hopes to cast himself as the happy warrior of the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, with his candidacy focusing on his life story and his Christian faith.