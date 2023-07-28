Tim Scott Joins Rebuke of Ron DeSantis Over Controversial Black History Standards in Florida

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott has joined the wide rebuke of the Florida State Board of Education’s new standards for African American history that suggests some Black people derived benefits from slavery because it taught them useful skills.
"As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining … in slavery," Scott said in response to a reporter's question during a forum with Republican Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds on Thursday.
"What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating," Scott said. "So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that. People have bad days. Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions."
The new standards have drawn bipartisan backlash from people like Vice President Kamala Harris who said the curriculum is an attempt to "gaslight" and whitewash history. And GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who supported the overall standards, but called on the Florida DOE to "correct" that portion of the teachings.
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’
- Ron DeSantis Slams GOP Rival Tim Scott for Criticism of Florida Black History Curriculum
- Fox News Host Bret Baier Hounds DeSantis for Attacking ‘Successful Black Republican Politicians’ Over Black History Standards
- ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’
- DeSantis on Florida Black History Standards: ‘People Acquired Skills in Spite of Slavery, Not Because of It’
Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who is also running for the Republican nomination for president, and his team have been adamant that the standards accurately represent history. DeSantis says the curriculum is "very clear about the injustices of slavery in vivid detail."
"At the end of the day, you got to choose: Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets, or are you going to side with the state of Florida?" DeSantis told reporters at a stop in Iowa this week. "I think it’s very clear that these guys did a good job on those standards. It wasn’t anything politically motivated."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics