Tim Scott Joins Rebuke of Ron DeSantis Over Controversial Black History Standards in Florida

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott has joined the wide rebuke of the Florida State Board of Education’s new standards for African American history that suggests some Black people derived benefits from slavery because it taught them useful skills.

"As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining … in slavery," Scott said in response to a reporter's question during a forum with Republican Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds on Thursday.

"What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating," Scott said. "So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that. People have bad days. Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions."

The new standards have drawn bipartisan backlash from people like Vice President Kamala Harris who said the curriculum is an attempt to "gaslight" and whitewash history. And GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who supported the overall standards, but called on the Florida DOE to "correct" that portion of the teachings.

Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who is also running for the Republican nomination for president, and his team have been adamant that the standards accurately represent history. DeSantis says the curriculum is "very clear about the injustices of slavery in vivid detail."

"At the end of the day, you got to choose: Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets, or are you going to side with the state of Florida?" DeSantis told reporters at a stop in Iowa this week. "I think it’s very clear that these guys did a good job on those standards. It wasn’t anything politically motivated."