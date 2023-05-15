The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tim Scott Expands 2024 Campaign By Tapping Bill Haslam As National Co-Chair 

    Haslam, a billionaire former governor, has a wide network of donors and relationships that will be key for Scott.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has tapped former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam as national co-chair of his soon-to-be-announced presidential campaign. 

    Haslam will join Michael Johnson, a South Carolina-based businessman set to be national finance co-chair, and Zac Moffat, CEO of Targeted Victory, a Republican political firm, who will have a senior campaign role. 

    The former Republican governor told POLITICO, “In the end, one of the things I learned from being in elected office is it really does matter who we elect.” 

    “The more I talked to Tim, the more I became convinced that he’s got a message that the country really needs to hear right now.”

    Haslam served as chair of the Republican Governors Association from 2017 to 2018 and gained a reputation as a conservative who was willing, at times, to speak out against former President Donald Trump.

    The announcement comes as Scott’s bid for the presidency is expected to be officially announced next week. He launched an exploratory committee last month and said he would make a formal announcement on May 22 in his hometown of North Charleston. 

    Scott joins a growing field of Republicans vying for the nomination who face a tough road ahead against Trump, who is leading the field in national polls.

