Tim Scott Campaign Launches $8M Ad Buy in Iowa, New Hampshire

The television, digital and radio ads will run through November

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The South Carolina Republican has qualified for the first GOP presidential debate. Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., is launching an $8 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, campaign officials told multiple news outlets.

The television, digital and radio ads will run through November making Scott the first 2024 presidential candidate to reserve advertisements past Labor Day, according to NBC News.

“As he prepares to take the debate stage, it is clear he not only is the best messenger and most consistent conservative in the race but also has the resources to win,” a senior Scott campaign official told NBC.

The new ad buy comes after a super PAC supporting Scott's presidential campaign announced a $40 million television and digital advertising campaign running in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina last month.

The South Carolina Republican has qualified for the first GOP presidential debate next week hosted by Fox News.

Read More
