TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning App 

TikTok filed a federal lawsuit Monday to challenge Montana’s new law banning the app, which Gov. Greg Gianforte signed last week.

The social media giant is seeking to overturn the law on First Amendment grounds.

(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana,” Brooke Oberwetter, head of policy communications for the company, told The Messenger. “We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

The lawsuit argues that banning a popular social media app like TikTok amounts to an illegal suppression of free speech equal to censorship. It claims the law "unlawfully abridges one of the core freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.”



The widely-anticipated challenge comes after five content creators from the state filed the first legal challenge against the state hours after the bill was signed into law.