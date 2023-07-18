Tiki Torch Carrier From Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Rally Arrested in Connection to Jan. 6 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tiki Torch Carrier From Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Rally Arrested in Connection to Jan. 6

Dykes attacked Capitol officers, entered restricted grounds and is accused of keeping tied with extremist groups

Published |Updated
Marian Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

One of the men carrying tiki torches during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has now been arrested for participating in the Jan.6 Capitol riots.

Tyler Bradley Dykes, a former Marine, is accused of assaulting Capitol law enforcement officers, "participating in unlawful activity" in the Capitol and having ties to domestic extremist groups.

He faces a number of misdemeanors and felonies, including obstructing, impeding or interfering with officers performing their duties.

The FBI affidavit indicates he might be connected to the White Nationalist group “Southern Sons Active Club.”

Read More

It also includes images that show Dykes tearing down barriers to approach restricted grounds in the Capitol, holding open the Columbus Door on the Capitol’s east side so that rioters could walk in and even stealing a shield from an officer.

In 2017, he was in prison for several months, according to NBC News, for his involvement with the racist rally "Unite the Right," which among other things, used a Nazi slogan and other racist chants.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.