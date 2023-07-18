Tiki Torch Carrier From Charlottesville ‘Unite The Right’ Rally Arrested in Connection to Jan. 6

One of the men carrying tiki torches during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has now been arrested for participating in the Jan.6 Capitol riots.
Tyler Bradley Dykes, a former Marine, is accused of assaulting Capitol law enforcement officers, "participating in unlawful activity" in the Capitol and having ties to domestic extremist groups.
He faces a number of misdemeanors and felonies, including obstructing, impeding or interfering with officers performing their duties.
The FBI affidavit indicates he might be connected to the White Nationalist group “Southern Sons Active Club.”
It also includes images that show Dykes tearing down barriers to approach restricted grounds in the Capitol, holding open the Columbus Door on the Capitol’s east side so that rioters could walk in and even stealing a shield from an officer.
In 2017, he was in prison for several months, according to NBC News, for his involvement with the racist rally "Unite the Right," which among other things, used a Nazi slogan and other racist chants.
